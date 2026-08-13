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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mukat Pipes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mukat Pipes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 70.21% to Rs 1.60 crore

Net Loss of Mukat Pipes reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 70.21% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.600.94 70 OPM %-11.25-6.38 -PBDT-0.100.01 PL PBT-0.13-0.02 -550 NP-0.13-0.02 -550

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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