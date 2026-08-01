Mukesh Babu Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 65.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 72.66% to Rs 2.40 croreNet profit of Mukesh Babu Financial Services declined 65.42% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 72.66% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.401.39 73 OPM %114.58215.83 -PBDT1.715.13 -67 PBT1.595.09 -69 NP1.022.95 -65
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