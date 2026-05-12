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Mukesh Babu Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
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Sales decline 28.67% to Rs 1.02 crore

Net Loss of Mukesh Babu Financial Services reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.67% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 284.44% to Rs 5.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.16% to Rs 6.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.021.43 -29 6.746.96 -3 OPM %39.22-138.46 -31.0161.21 - PBDT-0.84-2.69 69 8.642.38 263 PBT-0.96-2.74 65 8.372.21 279 NP-0.44-0.46 4 5.191.35 284

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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