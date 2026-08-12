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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit rises 1142.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit rises 1142.76% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:56 PM IST
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Sales rise 187.97% to Rs 474.80 crore

Net profit of Mukka Proteins rose 1142.76% to Rs 18.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 187.97% to Rs 474.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 164.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales474.80164.88 188 OPM %9.918.55 -PBDT32.175.62 472 PBT27.372.36 1060 NP18.891.52 1143

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

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