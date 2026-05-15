Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit rises 51.73% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.17% to Rs 367.92 crore

Net profit of Mukka Proteins rose 51.73% to Rs 20.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.17% to Rs 367.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 372.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.05% to Rs 52.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.21% to Rs 1403.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 980.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.