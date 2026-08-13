Mukta Arts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.51% to Rs 40.59 crore

Net Loss of Mukta Arts reported to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 40.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.40.5936.732.17-2.832.99-1.17-1.92-5.96-2.15-6.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News