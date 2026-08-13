Mukta Arts standalone net profit rises 92.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.75% to Rs 2.46 croreNet profit of Mukta Arts rose 92.11% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.75% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.462.61 -6 OPM %-7.32-22.99 -PBDT2.211.39 59 PBT1.630.82 99 NP1.460.76 92
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