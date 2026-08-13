Mukta Arts standalone net profit rises 92.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.75% to Rs 2.46 crore

Net profit of Mukta Arts rose 92.11% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.75% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.462.61-7.32-22.992.211.391.630.821.460.76

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