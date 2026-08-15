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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muller & Phipps (India) consolidated net profit declines 84.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Muller & Phipps (India) consolidated net profit declines 84.29% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:03 AM IST
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Sales rise 60.87% to Rs 1.48 crore

Net profit of Muller & Phipps (India) declined 84.29% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 60.87% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.480.92 61 OPM %-12.16-38.04 -PBDT0.120.70 -83 PBT0.110.70 -84 NP0.110.70 -84

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:03 AM IST

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