Muller & Phipps (India) consolidated net profit declines 84.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 60.87% to Rs 1.48 croreNet profit of Muller & Phipps (India) declined 84.29% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 60.87% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.480.92 61 OPM %-12.16-38.04 -PBDT0.120.70 -83 PBT0.110.70 -84 NP0.110.70 -84
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