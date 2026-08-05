Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 103.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 88.10% to Rs 702.00 crore

Net profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 103.47% to Rs 413.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 203.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 88.10% to Rs 702.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 373.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.702.00373.2170.3764.62543.83273.71523.13256.41413.44203.19

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