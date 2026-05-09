Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 291.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 205.13% to Rs 888.94 crore

Net profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 291.09% to Rs 529.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 205.13% to Rs 888.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 291.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 137.76% to Rs 1331.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 560.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 106.89% to Rs 2302.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1112.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.