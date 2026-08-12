Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchArdee Share PriceStocks to BuyGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayManappuram Finance ShareJharkhand Exam Protest Day 19
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Multibase India standalone net profit rises 46.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Multibase India standalone net profit rises 46.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:27 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 25.06% to Rs 20.96 crore

Net profit of Multibase India rose 46.09% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.06% to Rs 20.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.9616.76 25 OPM %17.7514.62 -PBDT4.673.32 41 PBT4.373.08 42 NP3.362.30 46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wanbury standalone net profit declines 75.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Epack Durable consolidated net profit declines 48.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit declines 4.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Vikran Engineering consolidated net profit declines 29.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit declines 30.08% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

Next Story