Multibase India standalone net profit rises 46.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.06% to Rs 20.96 croreNet profit of Multibase India rose 46.09% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.06% to Rs 20.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.9616.76 25 OPM %17.7514.62 -PBDT4.673.32 41 PBT4.373.08 42 NP3.362.30 46
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