Multibase India standalone net profit rises 47.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Multibase India rose 47.59% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.36% to Rs 15.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.15.7416.9913.6611.244.032.793.782.502.761.87

