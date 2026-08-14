Multiplus Holdings standalone net profit rises 15.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.76% to Rs 0.44 croreNet profit of Multiplus Holdings rose 15.15% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.440.42 5 OPM %86.3678.57 -PBDT0.380.33 15 PBT0.380.33 15 NP0.380.33 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content