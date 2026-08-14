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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Multiplus Holdings standalone net profit rises 15.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Multiplus Holdings standalone net profit rises 15.15% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 4.76% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Multiplus Holdings rose 15.15% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.440.42 5 OPM %86.3678.57 -PBDT0.380.33 15 PBT0.380.33 15 NP0.380.33 15

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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