Multiplus Holdings standalone net profit rises 15.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.76% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Multiplus Holdings rose 15.15% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.440.4286.3678.570.380.330.380.330.380.33

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