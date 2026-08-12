Munjal Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 63.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.36% to Rs 699.01 croreNet profit of Munjal Auto Industries rose 63.25% to Rs 25.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.36% to Rs 699.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 491.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales699.01491.02 42 OPM %6.305.78 -PBDT54.0232.69 65 PBT35.2117.58 100 NP25.8115.81 63
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