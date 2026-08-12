Munjal Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 63.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.36% to Rs 699.01 crore

Net profit of Munjal Auto Industries rose 63.25% to Rs 25.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.36% to Rs 699.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 491.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.699.01491.026.305.7854.0232.6935.2117.5825.8115.81

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