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Munjal Auto Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 614.24 crore

Net loss of Munjal Auto Industries reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 614.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 511.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.47% to Rs 40.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.07% to Rs 2295.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2066.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales614.24511.88 20 2295.152066.37 11 OPM %3.046.76 -5.565.68 - PBDT20.6927.70 -25 119.54117.40 2 PBT2.7512.46 -78 54.1058.29 -7 NP-0.268.26 PL 40.2036.39 10

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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