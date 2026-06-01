Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Munjal Showa reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Munjal Showa reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 14.59% to Rs 347.07 crore

Net loss of Munjal Showa reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.59% to Rs 347.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 302.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.25% to Rs 21.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 1315.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1250.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales347.07302.89 15 1315.421250.45 5 OPM %-0.012.37 -1.741.35 - PBDT3.7415.77 -76 42.3647.17 -10 PBT0.9412.82 -93 31.7735.16 -10 NP-0.058.92 PL 21.8728.87 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Miven Machine Tools reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Fluidomat standalone net profit rises 60.72% in the March 2026 quarter

C J Gelatine Products standalone net profit rises 240.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Computer Point reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Stock Alert: RPP Infra Projects, Indigo, NMDC, GRM Overseas, Glenmark Pharma, NOCIL

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story