Munjal Showa standalone net profit rises 35.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.49% to Rs 347.50 croreNet profit of Munjal Showa rose 35.63% to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.49% to Rs 347.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 286.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales347.50286.04 21 OPM %0.710.55 -PBDT15.5312.58 23 PBT12.889.88 30 NP11.238.28 36
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