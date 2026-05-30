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Munoth Capital Markets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:02 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.06 crore

Net loss of Munoth Capital Markets reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 139.13% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.060.06 0 0.550.23 139 OPM %-550.00-33.33 --30.9121.74 - PBDT-0.330.13 PL -0.170.25 PL PBT-0.330.13 PL -0.180.24 PL NP-0.290.09 PL -0.180.18 PL

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:02 AM IST

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