Murudeshwar Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 58.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.54% to Rs 50.09 crore

Net profit of Murudeshwar Ceramics declined 58.03% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.54% to Rs 50.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.50.0946.1519.1317.466.255.312.391.950.811.93

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