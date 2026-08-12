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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Murudeshwar Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 58.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Murudeshwar Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 58.03% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:18 PM IST
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Sales rise 8.54% to Rs 50.09 crore

Net profit of Murudeshwar Ceramics declined 58.03% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.54% to Rs 50.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales50.0946.15 9 OPM %19.1317.46 -PBDT6.255.31 18 PBT2.391.95 23 NP0.811.93 -58

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

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