Murudeshwar Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 58.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.54% to Rs 50.09 croreNet profit of Murudeshwar Ceramics declined 58.03% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.54% to Rs 50.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales50.0946.15 9 OPM %19.1317.46 -PBDT6.255.31 18 PBT2.391.95 23 NP0.811.93 -58
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