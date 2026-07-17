Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Muthoot Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.11% to Rs 155.53 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Capital Services reported to Rs 8.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.11% to Rs 155.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 145.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales155.53145.20 7 OPM %54.4646.78 -PBDT11.94-4.98 LP PBT10.85-6.17 LP NP8.12-4.67 LP

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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