Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 16.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 16.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 21.29% to Rs 166.36 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Capital Services declined 16.36% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.29% to Rs 166.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.58% to Rs 11.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.67% to Rs 619.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 470.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales166.36137.16 21 619.95470.85 32 OPM %53.2353.57 -52.8860.29 - PBDT13.048.90 47 24.6165.17 -62 PBT9.446.97 35 17.2960.40 -71 NP5.376.42 -16 11.1745.75 -76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 291.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 122.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 72.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Epuja Spiritech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rain Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 121.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story