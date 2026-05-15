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Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 126.67% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 65.23% to Rs 9288.71 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Finance rose 126.67% to Rs 3349.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1477.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 65.23% to Rs 9288.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5621.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.59% to Rs 10590.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5332.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.39% to Rs 31209.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20214.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9288.715621.75 65 31209.2320214.17 54 OPM %83.5572.44 -81.3572.94 - PBDT4608.631966.92 134 14442.167381.99 96 PBT4584.151932.20 137 14304.847266.01 97 NP3349.471477.68 127 10590.345332.90 99

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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