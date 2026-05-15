Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 126.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 65.23% to Rs 9288.71 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Finance rose 126.67% to Rs 3349.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1477.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 65.23% to Rs 9288.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5621.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.59% to Rs 10590.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5332.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.39% to Rs 31209.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20214.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.