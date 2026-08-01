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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 38.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 38.83% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 34.44% to Rs 8671.60 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Finance rose 38.83% to Rs 2799.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2016.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.44% to Rs 8671.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6450.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8671.606450.13 34 OPM %83.7677.95 -PBDT3828.532688.78 42 PBT3797.132654.03 43 NP2799.072016.20 39

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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