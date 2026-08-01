Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 38.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.44% to Rs 8671.60 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Finance rose 38.83% to Rs 2799.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2016.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.44% to Rs 8671.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6450.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8671.606450.1383.7677.953828.532688.783797.132654.032799.072016.20

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