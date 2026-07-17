Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 2947.2, down 1.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 10.8% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% slide in NIFTY and a 0.92% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Muthoot Finance Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2947.2, down 1.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 24273.6. The Sensex is at 77983.71, up 1.03%.Muthoot Finance Ltd has lost around 7.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26556.7, up 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.6 lakh shares in last one month.