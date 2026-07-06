Muthoot Finance Ltd soars 1.8%, up for third straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 3110, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.89% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% fall in NIFTY and a 0.71% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Muthoot Finance Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3110, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 24436.8. The Sensex is at 78319.33, up 0.71%. Muthoot Finance Ltd has added around 4.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26875.05, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.05 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3130, up 1.9% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd is up 16.89% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% fall in NIFTY and a 0.71% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.