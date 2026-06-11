Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 105.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.30% to Rs 115.36 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Homefin (India) rose 105.11% to Rs 26.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.30% to Rs 115.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.10% to Rs 45.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.62% to Rs 432.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 326.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.