Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 105.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 105.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 17.30% to Rs 115.36 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Homefin (India) rose 105.11% to Rs 26.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.30% to Rs 115.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.10% to Rs 45.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.62% to Rs 432.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 326.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales115.3698.35 17 432.78326.33 33 OPM %70.9561.81 -59.2462.06 - PBDT36.1318.95 91 72.6659.63 22 PBT34.2217.32 98 66.5654.05 23 NP26.1112.73 105 45.4439.48 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DMI Finance Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 44.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mahua Bharatpur Expressways standalone net profit declines 16.24% in the March 2026 quarter

GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit rises 498.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Sikka Ports & Terminals standalone net profit rises 153.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Prabhav Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story