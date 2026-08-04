Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 113.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 104.96 croreNet profit of Muthoot Homefin (India) rose 113.71% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 104.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales104.9695.93 9 OPM %52.7953.91 -PBDT7.456.47 15 PBT6.135.15 19 NP4.211.97 114
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