Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 113.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 104.96 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Homefin (India) rose 113.71% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 104.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.104.9695.9352.7953.917.456.476.135.154.211.97

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