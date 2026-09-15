Muthoot Microfin raises Rs 250 cr via private placement of NCDs

Muthoot Microfin has raised Rs 250 crore through the allotment of listed, rated, secured and redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The NCDs will be listed on BSE.

This latest fund raise forms part of Muthoot Microfin's continued strategy to strengthen its funding profile, diversify its liability mix, and optimise its overall cost of borrowing. As part of this issuance, the Company has allotted 2,50,000 NCDs of Rs 10,000 each, aggregating to Rs 250 crore, with a tenure of 24 months and a coupon rate of 9.25% per annum, payable monthly