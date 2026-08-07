Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit rises 1216.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.69% to Rs 668.64 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Microfin rose 1216.18% to Rs 81.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.69% to Rs 668.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 558.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.668.64558.6254.1840.47117.4816.76106.615.7681.346.18

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