Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit rises 1216.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.69% to Rs 668.64 croreNet profit of Muthoot Microfin rose 1216.18% to Rs 81.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.69% to Rs 668.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 558.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales668.64558.62 20 OPM %54.1840.47 -PBDT117.4816.76 601 PBT106.615.76 1751 NP81.346.18 1216
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