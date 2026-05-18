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Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit declines 15.17% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.96% to Rs 16.78 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance declined 15.17% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.96% to Rs 16.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.78% to Rs 13.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.85% to Rs 60.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16.7815.26 10 60.7159.03 3 OPM %54.7168.87 -53.4353.55 - PBDT6.586.72 -2 19.1615.60 23 PBT6.236.53 -5 17.8614.95 19 NP4.815.67 -15 13.9412.36 13

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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