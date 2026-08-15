My Money Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 358.82% to Rs 1.56 croreNet profit of My Money Securities reported to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 358.82% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.560.34 359 OPM %71.79-355.88 -PBDT2.52-0.69 LP PBT2.48-0.72 LP NP2.04-0.78 LP
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