My Money Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.79% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of My Money Securities reported to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.90% to Rs 4.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 96.74% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.