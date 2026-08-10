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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mysore Petro Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.56 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mysore Petro Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.56 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 57.58% to Rs 11.44 crore

Net profit of Mysore Petro Chemicals reported to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.58% to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.447.26 58 OPM %-2.88-32.92 -PBDT12.81-0.06 LP PBT12.73-0.14 LP NP9.56-0.40 LP

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

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