N G Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.46% to Rs 4.36 crore

Net profit of N G Industries reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.46% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.65% to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.97% to Rs 16.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.