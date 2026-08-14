N G Industries standalone net profit rises 105.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.78% to Rs 4.21 croreNet profit of N G Industries rose 105.26% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.213.70 14 OPM %9.988.65 -PBDT0.620.41 51 PBT0.500.26 92 NP0.390.19 105
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