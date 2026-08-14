N G Industries standalone net profit rises 105.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.78% to Rs 4.21 crore

Net profit of N G Industries rose 105.26% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.213.709.988.650.620.410.500.260.390.19

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