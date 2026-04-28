Emami Realty Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd, Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd and Lux Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 April 2026.

Emami Realty Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd, Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd and Lux Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 April 2026.

N K Industries Ltd crashed 13.32% to Rs 65 at 14:22 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2204 shares in the past one month.

Emami Realty Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 95.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15292 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7593 shares in the past one month. Keynote Financial Services Ltd tumbled 9.03% to Rs 284.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1031 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1083 shares in the past one month. Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd shed 8.86% to Rs 25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1165 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2584 shares in the past one month.