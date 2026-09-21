Asian Star Company Ltd, Phoenix International Ltd, TransIndia Real Estate Ltd and Shivam Autotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 September 2026.

Asian Star Company Ltd, Phoenix International Ltd, TransIndia Real Estate Ltd and Shivam Autotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 September 2026.

N K Industries Ltd crashed 10.88% to Rs 54 at 14:25 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 64 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 509 shares in the past one month.

Asian Star Company Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 743.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2152 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1340 shares in the past one month. Phoenix International Ltd lost 9.40% to Rs 27. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2635 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1543 shares in the past one month. TransIndia Real Estate Ltd fell 9.04% to Rs 27.07. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49483 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10837 shares in the past one month.