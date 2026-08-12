N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 44.18% to Rs 2.11 croreNet Loss of N K Industries reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 44.18% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.113.78 -44 OPM %-5.21-6.08 -PBDT-0.12-0.23 48 PBT-0.70-0.86 19 NP-0.65-0.69 6
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