N R Agarwal Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 14.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.98% to Rs 605.39 crore

Net profit of N R Agarwal Industries reported to Rs 14.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.98% to Rs 605.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 465.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 147.59% to Rs 43.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.32% to Rs 2145.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1659.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.