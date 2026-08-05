N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit rises 111.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.09% to Rs 646.96 crore

Net profit of N R Agarwal Industries rose 111.36% to Rs 34.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.09% to Rs 646.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 452.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.646.96452.1411.483.6563.6126.7045.769.8234.9816.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News