N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit rises 111.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.09% to Rs 646.96 croreNet profit of N R Agarwal Industries rose 111.36% to Rs 34.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.09% to Rs 646.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 452.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales646.96452.14 43 OPM %11.483.65 -PBDT63.6126.70 138 PBT45.769.82 366 NP34.9816.55 111
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