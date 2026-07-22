NACL Industries consolidated net profit rises 59.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.50% to Rs 383.33 croreNet profit of NACL Industries rose 59.82% to Rs 20.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.50% to Rs 383.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 448.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales383.33448.36 -15 OPM %10.808.47 -PBDT37.2325.37 47 PBT28.3317.92 58 NP20.8413.04 60
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