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NACL Industries consolidated net profit rises 59.82% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 14.50% to Rs 383.33 crore

Net profit of NACL Industries rose 59.82% to Rs 20.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.50% to Rs 383.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 448.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales383.33448.36 -15 OPM %10.808.47 -PBDT37.2325.37 47 PBT28.3317.92 58 NP20.8413.04 60

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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