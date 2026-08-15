Naga Dhunseri Group consolidated net profit rises 32.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.81% to Rs 94.48 croreNet profit of Naga Dhunseri Group rose 32.94% to Rs 36.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.81% to Rs 94.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales94.48119.31 -21 OPM %30.4823.56 -PBDT24.5325.20 -3 PBT19.5419.86 -2 NP36.3627.35 33
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