Naga Dhunseri Group consolidated net profit rises 32.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.81% to Rs 94.48 crore

Net profit of Naga Dhunseri Group rose 32.94% to Rs 36.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.81% to Rs 94.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.94.48119.3130.4823.5624.5325.2019.5419.8636.3627.35

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