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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Naga Dhunseri Group consolidated net profit rises 32.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Naga Dhunseri Group consolidated net profit rises 32.94% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:24 AM IST
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Sales decline 20.81% to Rs 94.48 crore

Net profit of Naga Dhunseri Group rose 32.94% to Rs 36.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.81% to Rs 94.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales94.48119.31 -21 OPM %30.4823.56 -PBDT24.5325.20 -3 PBT19.5419.86 -2 NP36.3627.35 33

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

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