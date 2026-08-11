Nagarjuna Agri Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1216.99% to Rs 20.15 croreNet loss of Nagarjuna Agri Tech reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1216.99% to Rs 20.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.151.53 1217 OPM %-3.72-7.19 -PBDT-0.920.02 PL PBT-0.950.02 PL NP-0.950.02 PL
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