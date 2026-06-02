Nagarjuna Agri Tech standalone net profit rises 2940.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 21.48 crore

Net profit of Nagarjuna Agri Tech rose 2940.00% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 21.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 241.30% to Rs 1.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 516000.00% to Rs 51.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.