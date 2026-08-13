Nagpur Power & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.59% to Rs 17.14 crore

Net loss of Nagpur Power & Industries reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 17.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.1415.64-14.822.810.090.80-0.160.39-0.160.39

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