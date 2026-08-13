Nagpur Power & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.59% to Rs 17.14 croreNet loss of Nagpur Power & Industries reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 17.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.1415.64 10 OPM %-14.822.81 -PBDT0.090.80 -89 PBT-0.160.39 PL NP-0.160.39 PL
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