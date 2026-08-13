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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nagpur Power & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nagpur Power & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:55 PM IST
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Sales rise 9.59% to Rs 17.14 crore

Net loss of Nagpur Power & Industries reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 17.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.1415.64 10 OPM %-14.822.81 -PBDT0.090.80 -89 PBT-0.160.39 PL NP-0.160.39 PL

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

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