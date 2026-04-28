Nagpur-Seoni Expressway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 61.81% to Rs 3.85 crore

Net loss of Nagpur-Seoni Expressway Pvt reported to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 61.81% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 74.42% to Rs 13.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.