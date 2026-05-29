Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.11% to Rs 21.41 crore

Net loss of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.11% to Rs 21.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.08% to Rs 7.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.99% to Rs 46.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.