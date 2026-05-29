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Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:46 AM IST
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Sales decline 15.11% to Rs 21.41 crore

Net loss of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.11% to Rs 21.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.08% to Rs 7.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.99% to Rs 46.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.4125.22 -15 46.8055.05 -15 OPM %-6.9116.89 -37.0742.25 - PBDT-3.2410.35 PL 9.8425.16 -61 PBT-3.2510.34 PL 9.8025.12 -61 NP-2.347.53 PL 7.4118.56 -60

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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