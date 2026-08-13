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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 1.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 1.11% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:22 AM IST
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Sales rise 68.95% to Rs 8.87 crore

Net profit of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure declined 1.11% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 68.95% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.875.25 69 OPM %81.74127.24 -PBDT4.784.81 -1 PBT4.774.80 -1 NP3.553.59 -1

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

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