Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit rises 13.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 92.47% to Rs 173.82 croreNet profit of Nagreeka Exports rose 13.04% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 92.47% to Rs 173.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 90.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales173.8290.31 92 OPM %3.106.84 -PBDT2.282.71 -16 PBT1.290.97 33 NP1.040.92 13
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