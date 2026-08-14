Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit rises 13.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 92.47% to Rs 173.82 crore

Net profit of Nagreeka Exports rose 13.04% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 92.47% to Rs 173.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 90.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.173.8290.313.106.842.282.711.290.971.040.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News