Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 14.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 135.14% to Rs 7.83 crore

Net profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services declined 14.24% to Rs 18.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 135.14% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.76% to Rs 63.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 27.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.